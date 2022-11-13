Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ING Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

