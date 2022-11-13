Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,398,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $1,082,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

U opened at $32.52 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

