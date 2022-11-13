Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Makes New Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

