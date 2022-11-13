The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 164.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.0 %

BK stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

