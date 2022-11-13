Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 96,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,923,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

NYSE:LYB opened at $89.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

