Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 98,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,666 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Wolfe Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.45.

NYSE:AVB opened at $167.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

