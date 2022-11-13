Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 18,330 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,330 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 206,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $756,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $2,185,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 63.7% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 235,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.79.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

