Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.