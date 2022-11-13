Foster & Motley Inc. Has $305,000 Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

