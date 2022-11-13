Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.83 Million Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.28% of iRobot worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in iRobot by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $2,077,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iRobot Company Profile

IRBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities cut iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRobot to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Articles

