Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 520,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $3,802,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 177,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 291,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 32,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.