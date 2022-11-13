Foster & Motley Inc. Has $248,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $130.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average is $121.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.83.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.