Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after acquiring an additional 294,825 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,990,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,706,000 after acquiring an additional 231,135 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

