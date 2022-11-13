Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 943 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 225,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 34,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average of $94.66. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

CR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,522 shares of company stock valued at $18,813,349 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

