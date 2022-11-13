Tiaa Fsb Buys New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

NYSE:SHW opened at $237.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.40 and its 200 day moving average is $238.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

