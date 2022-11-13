Tiaa Fsb Invests $1.12 Million in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $148.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.31. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

