Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,143.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,628 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $60,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,760,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,813,000 after buying an additional 138,767 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $135.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $396.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
