TownSquare Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $325,150,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,949 shares during the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 210,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $607.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.85. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $623.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.80.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.