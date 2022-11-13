Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 31,803 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,803 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,444,708,000 after buying an additional 2,463,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,312,000 after acquiring an additional 348,875 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,314,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,831,000 after purchasing an additional 58,174 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLUG stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

