Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $135.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.96. The company has a market cap of $396.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

