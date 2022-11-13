Tiaa Fsb Invests $1.29 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Humana by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Humana by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Humana by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Humana by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $528.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.15.

Humana Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.00.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

