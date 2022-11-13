Tiaa Fsb Has $1.23 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SDY opened at $128.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.