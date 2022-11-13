Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,713 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $530,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 36.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after buying an additional 287,437 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

