Tiaa Fsb Purchases New Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO opened at $310.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.91 and its 200-day moving average is $281.55. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $403.73.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

