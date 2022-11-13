Tiaa Fsb Sells 177,439 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 177,439 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 25.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 674.1% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.2% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 637,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,784,000 after buying an additional 140,360 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $215.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.