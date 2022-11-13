Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,583 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 49,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.24.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $430.27 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $409.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.03.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

