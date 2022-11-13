Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

CTSH stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

