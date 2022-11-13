Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $19,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commons Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 136.7% in the second quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $399,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. CIBC cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.