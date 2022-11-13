Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,835 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $19,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.89. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

