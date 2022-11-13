Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 318,766 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 318,766 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Bancolombia worth $19,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the first quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 135.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.
Bancolombia Stock Down 1.3 %
Bancolombia Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.7403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.81%.
Bancolombia Company Profile
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancolombia (CIB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.