Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 71,140 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 157.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,140 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Assurant worth $20,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 197.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.20.

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant Increases Dividend

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

