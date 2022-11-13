Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 196,956 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $24,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 9,193.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 9,338.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the first quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the first quarter worth $111,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Certara news, Director Stephen M. Mclean purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $3,171,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,821,396.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Mclean purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERT opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.99. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

