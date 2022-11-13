Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $24.72 Million Holdings in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,712,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,125 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The Mexico Fund worth $24,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MXF. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXF opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

