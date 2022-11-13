Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $25.22 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,914 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Hasbro worth $25,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Hasbro by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $78.71. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.58 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

