Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,347 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Henry Schein worth $25,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

HSIC opened at $78.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

