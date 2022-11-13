Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62.

