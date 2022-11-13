Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 28,073 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $92.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.94. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

