Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $25.96 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Eagle Materials worth $25,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 40.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 511,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $133.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

