Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 170,304 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,304 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $26,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $100,500,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after buying an additional 932,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $79,851,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.74. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

