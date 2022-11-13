Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,474,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,636 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $26,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000.
Gates Industrial Price Performance
GTES stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.
Gates Industrial Profile
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gates Industrial (GTES)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.