Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,474,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,636 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $26,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Price Performance

GTES stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $860.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.