Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 402,855 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 525.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,855 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $27,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 111,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 317,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 268,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

