Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $27,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP opened at $131.59 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

