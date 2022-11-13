Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $411,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 358,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after buying an additional 89,024 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

