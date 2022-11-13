Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 48,787 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.02%. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

