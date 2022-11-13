Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 2,488 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 131.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.85. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

