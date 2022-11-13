Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 703 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $225.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.16. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $306.64.

