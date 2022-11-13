Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

