Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Redwood Trust worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth $4,607,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.58%.

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RWT. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Redwood Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

