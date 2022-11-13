Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stake Lifted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.93 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.53%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.