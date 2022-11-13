Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,527 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $277,765,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,858,000 after purchasing an additional 390,510 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

